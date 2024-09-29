Chinese FM meets with Cuban counterpart in New York

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has always placed Cuba in a special position in its foreign relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.

It has been an unwavering position of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government to maintain, consolidate and develop the relations between the two countries, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

He noted that China is willing to work with the Cuban side to promote the steady and long-term development of the China-Cuba community with a shared future.

China and Cuba have always supported each other on the international and multilateral stage, jointly defended the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, upheld international fairness and justice, and safeguarded the common interests of developing countries, Wang said.

He stated that China has always opposed the U.S. blockade and sanctions against Cuba, and will continue to support Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity.

For his part, Rodriguez said the Cuban side appreciates China's assistance to its economic and social development, and its firm support for Cuba's legitimate rights and interests on international occasions.

Rodriguez added that Cuba firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and opposes the use of human rights issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

