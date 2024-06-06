Chinese vice premier meets Cuban president's special envoy
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Special Envoy of Cuban President, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Special Envoy of Cuban President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Wednesday at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.
The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and other topics.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers.
China is ready to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and other fields, and promote the building of a China-Cuba community with a shared future, said the vice premier.
Rodriguez, also a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, said Cuba thanks China for its valuable support and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and push for new development of the special friendly relations between the two countries.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Special Envoy of Cuban President, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cuban president's special envoy to visit China
- Feature: A Cuban cultural anthropologist's academic quest in China
- Cuba’s visa-free policy for Chinese nationals leads to rocketing tourism searches
- Cuba announces unilateral visa exemption for Chinese citizens
- FM spokesperson：China will continue to provide assistance for Cuba to overcome current difficulties
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.