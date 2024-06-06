Chinese vice premier meets Cuban president's special envoy

Xinhua) 09:15, June 06, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Special Envoy of Cuban President, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Special Envoy of Cuban President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Wednesday at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and other topics.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers.

China is ready to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and other fields, and promote the building of a China-Cuba community with a shared future, said the vice premier.

Rodriguez, also a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, said Cuba thanks China for its valuable support and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and push for new development of the special friendly relations between the two countries.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Special Envoy of Cuban President, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)