FM spokesperson：China will continue to provide assistance for Cuba to overcome current difficulties

Xinhua) 10:34, March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports the party and government of Cuba in improving people's life and will continue to provide assistance for Cuba to overcome the current difficulties, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query concerning protest reported by Western media which erupted in Santiago, Cuba yesterday over food and power shortages.

Lin said that China noted relevant reports. China firmly supports the party and government of Cuba in improving people's life, and upholding stability and firmly opposes external interference in Cuba’s internal affairs.

As a good friend, good comrade and good brother of Cuba, China will continue to provide assistance for Cuba to overcome the current difficulties, said Lin.

"I wish to point out that the longstanding blockade from the U.S. against Cuba inflicted severe difficulties on Cuba's national development and people's life," Lin said, noting that China calls on the U.S. to immediately lift its blockade and sanctions on Cuba and stop all attempts of intervention.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)