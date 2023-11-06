Home>>
Cuban PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 17:00, November 06, 2023
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
