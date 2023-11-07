China's top legislator meets foreign guests

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, respectively, in Beijing on Monday.

In the meeting with Marrero, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said no matter how the international situation changes, China's policy of long-term friendship with Cuba will not change.

China will continue to deepen political mutual trust and strategic coordination with Cuba, jointly build the Belt and Road of high quality, and enhance the exchange of modernization experience, Zhao said.

The NPC of China is willing to work with Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels to provide legal protection for pragmatic cooperation in various fields, tighten the emotional bonds to deepen the friendship between the two peoples, and push the relations between the two parties and two countries to a higher level, Zhao said.

Marrero said Cuba attaches great importance to the exchanges and cooperation between the top legislatures of the two countries, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and hopes to learn from China's successful experience, strengthen exchanges in governance, firmly support each other and constantly consolidate and deepen the special friendly relations between the two countries.

In the meeting with Albanese, Zhao noted that the sound and steady development of China-Australia relations serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is conducive to peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large.

Zhao called on the two sides to stick to the original intention of establishing diplomatic ties, focus on mutually beneficial cooperation, consolidate public support, and respect each other's core interests and concerns to promote the steady and long-term growth of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

The NPC is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with the Australian Parliament, exchange experience on legislation and supervision, provide legal guarantee for practical cooperation in various fields, provide strong support for anti-corruption and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries, and contribute to friendly exchanges between the two peoples.

Albanese said Australia is willing to adhere to seeking mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence with China, strengthen contact, dialogue and people-to-people exchanges, and expand pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

