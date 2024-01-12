Senior Chinese political advisor meets with Cuban ambassador

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Cuban Ambassador to China Alberto Blanco Silva in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Cuban Ambassador to China Alberto Blanco Silva in Beijing on Thursday.

Shi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Cuba relations have been maintained at a high level, seeing frequent high-level exchanges and close strategic coordination.

The CPPCC is willing to carry out exchanges and cooperation in various forms with relevant Cuban institutions, strengthen the exchange of governance experience, provide greater support for the continuous growth of friendly relations between the two countries, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Latin America relations in the new era, Shi said. China stands ready to work with Cuba to create a better future, he added.

Alberto Blanco Silva expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges with the CPPCC continuously, and to push for new development in Cuba-China relations.

