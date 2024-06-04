Home>>
Cuban president's special envoy to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:00, June 04, 2024
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- At China's invitation, Special Envoy of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will pay an official visit to China from June 5 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: A Cuban cultural anthropologist's academic quest in China
- Cuba’s visa-free policy for Chinese nationals leads to rocketing tourism searches
- Cuba announces unilateral visa exemption for Chinese citizens
- FM spokesperson：China will continue to provide assistance for Cuba to overcome current difficulties
- Senior Chinese political advisor meets with Cuban ambassador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.