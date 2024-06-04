Cuban president's special envoy to visit China

Xinhua) 16:00, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- At China's invitation, Special Envoy of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will pay an official visit to China from June 5 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Tuesday.

