CPC international department head meets Cuban president's special envoy

Xinhua) 11:12, June 08, 2024

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is the Cuban president's special envoy, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and the foreign minister of Cuba, in Beijing on Friday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on implementing the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, strengthening interparty exchanges, and promoting the building of a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)