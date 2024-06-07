Chinese FM holds talks with Cuban president's special envoy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Special Envoy of Cuban President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Special Envoy of Cuban President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Cuba are good friends who trust each other, good comrades who share the same vision, and good brothers who share weal and woe, adding that the two sides reached an important consensus on jointly building a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

China speaks highly of Cuba's adherence to truth and defiance of power, and appreciates that Cuba always stands up for China's legitimate stance on international multilateral occasions. China firmly supports Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and opposing foreign interference, and will continue to resolutely oppose the U.S.'s unreasonable blockade against Cuba, Wang noted.

Wang said that China is willing to work with Cuba to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, develop the special friendly relations between the two parties and two countries, and contribute to promoting the cause of world socialism and safeguarding world peace.

Rodriguez said that the special friendly relations between Cuba and China enjoy a profound public support for good friendship between the two peoples. Cuba sincerely thanks China for its strong support in resisting the unreasonable blockade and interference of the United States and overcoming temporary difficulties in economic operation, and will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle.

Cuba is willing to work with China to build a Cuba-China community with a shared future, give top priority to the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and safeguard the sovereignty and independence of developing countries as well as the cause of socialism, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening China-Latin America cooperation and other issues of common concern.

