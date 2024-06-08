Senior Chinese official meets Cuban President's Special Envoy

Xinhua) 09:50, June 08, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Special Envoy of Cuban President and Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Special Envoy of Cuban President and Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Beijing on Friday.

Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the building of a China-Cuba community with a shared future continues to deepen and solidify.

Noting that China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades, and good brothers who stick together through thick and thin, Li said China will continue to support Cuba in pursuing a socialist path that suits its national conditions and defending its national sovereignty and dignity.

Li said China is willing to deepen political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation and strengthen strategic coordination with Cuba for new developments in the relations between the two parties and two countries.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude for China's strong support for the just cause of Cuba, saying Cuba will firmly abide by the one-China principle, steadfastly deepen friendship with China and resolutely defend the socialist cause.

