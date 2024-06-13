Senior CPC official meets Cuban communist party delegation

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with a delegation of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) led by Gladys Martinez Verdecia, member of Politburo of the Central Committee of the PCC and first secretary of Artemisa Provincial Party Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) led by Gladys Martinez Verdecia, member of Politburo of the Central Committee of the PCC and first secretary of Artemisa Provincial Party Committee, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said that China and Cuba are both socialist countries led by communist parties and share common ideals and convictions.

The two sides should firmly implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, intensify strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation, strengthen the exchange of experience in governance, guide the better development of their respective socialist causes, and work together to build a community of shared future between China and Cuba, Li said.

The PCC thanks the Chinese side for its firm support and valuable assistance to Cuba's just cause, Martinez said, expressing the willingness to work with the CPC to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, deepen the exchange of experience on party and state governance, promote practical cooperation in agriculture and other fields, and push for greater development of China-Cuba relations.

