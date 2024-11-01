China supports Cuba in opposing foreign interference, blockade: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:30, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China has always opposed the U.S. blockade and sanctions on Cuba, and will continue to firmly support the Cuban people in opposing foreign interference and blockade and safeguarding sovereignty and national dignity, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Thursday.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted overwhelmingly an annual resolution urging the United States to end its long-standing economic and trade embargo against Cuba. The resolution garnered support from 187 states, with only the United States and Israel casting against it and Moldova abstaining.

In response, spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily news briefing this once again reflected the UN General Assembly's firm support for the Cuban people in their just struggle to defend national sovereignty and oppose foreign interference and blockade.

It also shows that the U.S. acts of unilateralism and bullying practices, and grave violations of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter have been unanimously condemned and firmly opposed by the international community, Lin added.

He said that the United States' continuous unilateral, coercive measures on Cuba has caused untold suffering to the Cuban people. According to Cuban statistics, the U.S. blockade has caused more than 160 billion U.S. dollars in cumulative losses to Cuba for more than 60 years, including more than 5 billion U.S. dollars in losses from March 2023 to February of this year, involving almost all livelihood areas such as food, medicine, fuel and energy.

"China has always opposed the U.S. blockade and sanctions on Cuba, and has voted for resolutions opposing the U.S. blockade on Cuba 32 times in the UN General Assembly since 1992," he said, adding China will firmly stand on the side of international justice and continue to firmly support the Cuban people in opposing foreign interference and blockade and safeguarding sovereignty and national dignity.

