Cuba's top leader meets senior Chinese official

Xinhua) 16:30, October 25, 2024

HAVANA, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Cuban president, met on Tuesday with Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, who led a CPC delegation to Cuba and attended the sixth theoretical seminar of the two parties.

Li conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to Diaz-Canel, noting that Xi and Diaz-Canel have reached important consensuses on the development of party-to-party and state-to-state relations, charting a clear course for the longstanding friendship between China and Cuba.

Li said China is ready to work with Cuba to implement the important consensuses reached by the two top leaders, deepen traditional ties, expand friendly cooperation, and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, while collaborating closely on international and regional issues and jointly building a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

Diaz-Canel asked Li to convey his best wishes to Xi, and spoke highly of the special friendship between the two parties and countries.

He expressed sincere gratitude for China's support to Cuba's economic and social development, adding that Cuba is willing to strengthen exchanges on governance between the two parties, deepen practical cooperation across various fields and enhance international collaboration with China, so as to work together to build a Cuba-China community with a shared future.

In addition, Li met with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, a member of the Political Bureau of the PCC Central Committee, president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power and president of Cuba's Council of State, held talks with Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the PCC Central Committee, and visited General Raul Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Li was also a keynote speaker at the theoretical seminar, which was held in Havana on Wednesday under the theme "Advancing the Socialist Cause and Building a Shared Future."

