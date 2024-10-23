Home>>
Xi meets Indian PM Narendra Modi
(Xinhua) 20:48, October 23, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met Wednesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.
