Xi meets Indian PM Narendra Modi

(Xinhua) 20:48, October 23, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met Wednesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. 

