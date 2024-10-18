China urges India to handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, properly

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged India to handle issues related to the Taiwan region in a prudent and proper manner and refrain from any form of official interactions with the region.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the reports that Taiwan has announced the official operation of its new office in Mumbai, India.

Mao stressed that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

"China firmly opposes any form of official contact and interactions between the Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic relations with China, including the mutual establishment of representative agencies. China has lodged stern representations with the Indian side," the spokesperson said.

Mao also noted that the one-China principle is a serious political commitment made by the Indian side and serves as the political foundation for bilateral relations.

China urges India to strictly adhere to its commitment, handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent and proper way, and refrain from any form of official interactions with the region, Mao added.

