China's envoy to India expresses expectation for resuming direct flights

Xinhua) 11:15, September 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has voiced hope for positive measures from India in resuming direct flights between the two countries.

At a seminar in New Delhi on Thursday, Xu said the foundation of China-India people-to-people friendship was profound.

"It is hoped that the Indian side could provide a sound business environment for the Chinese enterprises in India. We are willing to advance exchanges and cooperation with India in science and technology, education, culture and tourism," he said.

"We also expect positive measures from India in resuming direct flights and facilitating visas for Chinese citizens," he added.

According to the envoy, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in India have issued more than 400,000 visas to Indians since last year, "greatly facilitating people from all walks of life to visit China for exchanges and cooperation."

Direct flights between China and India have been suspended for over four-and-a-half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

