China's envoy to India expresses expectation for resuming direct flights
NEW DELHI, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has voiced hope for positive measures from India in resuming direct flights between the two countries.
At a seminar in New Delhi on Thursday, Xu said the foundation of China-India people-to-people friendship was profound.
"It is hoped that the Indian side could provide a sound business environment for the Chinese enterprises in India. We are willing to advance exchanges and cooperation with India in science and technology, education, culture and tourism," he said.
"We also expect positive measures from India in resuming direct flights and facilitating visas for Chinese citizens," he added.
According to the envoy, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in India have issued more than 400,000 visas to Indians since last year, "greatly facilitating people from all walks of life to visit China for exchanges and cooperation."
Direct flights between China and India have been suspended for over four-and-a-half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, India pledge to work together for improvement of bilateral relations
- China, India holds 31st meeting of working mechanism for consultation, coordination on border affairs
- Chinese envoy interacts with Indian students winning universities scholarships
- China expresses appreciation to Indian side for helping injured mariner: spokesperson
- China, India should properly handle differences, develop mutually beneficial cooperation: Wang Yi
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.