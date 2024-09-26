Chinese embassy in Delhi holds gala event to mark 75th National Day
NEW DELHI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A gala event was hosted by the Chinese embassy in the Indian capital city on Tuesday evening to mark the 75 anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
China's National Day falls on Oct. 1 each year.
Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of India's Ministry of External Affairs Gourangalal Das attended the function as the Government of India's representative.
Besides, a host of ambassadors from different countries, scholars, media persons, and dignitaries from different walks of life of the Indian society attended the event.
Addressing the gathering, China's ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that over the past 75 years China had made increasing contributions to world peace, development and human progress.
"Since the beginning of this year, China-India relations have enjoyed the momentum of improvement and development. The two sides maintain high-level communication. Personal exchanges between the two countries have increased. Since last year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in India have issued more than 400,000 visas to the Indian people," added the Chinese envoy.
