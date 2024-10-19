China, Mongolia celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene attend and address a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of China-Mongolia diplomatic ties in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Mongolia held a reception in Beijing on Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene attended and addressed the reception.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China-Mongolia relations have made remarkable progress since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

China is ready to work with Mongolia to advance hand in hand on the path of modernization for win-win cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, and jointly build a China-Mongolia community with a shared future.

Oyun-Erdene said Mongolia is willing to inherit and carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in all fields, and push forward bilateral ties.

The reception was jointly organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Mongolian Embassy in China. ■

