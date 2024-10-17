Event on promoting agricultural cooperation between China and Pacific island countries kicks off in Nanjing

People's Daily Online) 13:13, October 17, 2024

The Launch Event and Workshop on the Implementation of the One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) Initiative for Pacific Island Countries kicked off in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province on Oct. 16.

The event was attended by over 120 representatives from the political, business and academic circles of Pacific island countries and China.

The event was jointly hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the China-Pacific Island Countries Agriculture Cooperation and Demonstration Center and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Solomon Islands.

Zhao Yan, vice governor of Jiangsu Province, said although Jiangsu and Pacific island countries are far apart, they have close contacts and deep friendships. Focusing on deepening the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly on cooperation and exchanges in agriculture, the two sides have implemented a series of cooperation projects and achieved fruitful results.

In 2021, the FAO initiated the OCOP Initiative, which has been well-received by many countries.

In May last year, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs established the China-Pacific Island Countries Agriculture Cooperation and Demonstration Center in collaboration with the People's Government of Jiangsu Province. Since then, the center has been working closely with countries like the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea on agricultural technology training, scientific research and agrotechnology promotion, and co-construction of agricultural cooperation demonstration zones.

Zhao said launching the OCOP Initiative for Pacific island countries this time is both a practical measure to build an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific island countries and a robust practice to help them achieve food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable agricultural development.

China has always viewed and developed relations with Pacific island countries from the perspective of promoting a community with a shared future for mankind, valued the deep friendship with Pacific island nations, followed the "four fully respects" put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and committed to doing what it can to help Pacific island nations in their efforts to grow their economies and better the lives of their people, said Qian Bo, China's Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government.

Qian added that it is the right time to launch the OCOP Initiative for Pacific island countries, which will effectively promote agricultural development in these countries, helping them improve the comprehensive agricultural utilization rate and build more resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

During the event, eight Pacific island countries, including the Cook Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu, showcased their distinctive agricultural products.

Many delegates expressed their hope to introduce more locally suitable agricultural technologies through in-depth cooperation to enhance Pacific island nations' capacity for green agricultural development.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)