My Chinese friends: passing on peace and happiness

What's the first thing that comes to your mind about Syria? Is it the beautiful Damascus rose, an ancient Middle Eastern civilization, or the battlefield?

Indeed, the enduring war in Syria, which has spanned more than a decade, is a common subject of discussion in the country.

Syria is my home country, which may not have a vast land or a huge population, but its ancient heritage, beautiful scenery and diligent people all fill me with pride.

Unfortunately, the war ruined everything. It has been 13 years since the Syrian crisis broke out. The protracted war has claimed more than 500,000 lives and displaced 12 million people. An entire generation of Syrians has paid an unimaginable price.

Fortunately, the Chinese people have always been by the side of the Syrians, providing us with assistance throughout the tough times.

Rahaf Karhily poses for a picture with the Fu character given by her Chinese friend. (Photo provided to People's Daily)

We will never forget the Chinese diplomats voting against draft resolutions on Syria on many occasions in the United Nations Security Council, which prevented the situation in Syria from further deterioration. We will never forget the China-aided buses running on Syrian streets that facilitate public transportation. We will remember the timely arrival of Chinese products, crucial for Syria to maintain a stable market supply amid the challenges of heavy sanctions.

Syrians have a deep sense of appreciation for the Chinese people. I have been longing for an opportunity to express my gratitude to the Chinese people face to face.

On February 6, 2023, a sudden strong earthquake occurred in Syria, once again hitting this war-torn country. Thousands of people lost their lives in this disaster, and millions were left helpless in the ruins, trembling in the chilly wind.

To my surprise, the Chinese government responded promptly, becoming the first country to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria. China sent us first-aid kits, down jackets, tents, carpets and other emergency supplies at the earliest time possible, as well as medical equipment needed for post-disaster reconstruction, such as respirators, anaesthesia machines and oxygenerators.

Multiple Chinese rescue teams came to the quake-hit regions. Besides, many Chinese residents in Syria came to my hometown and contributed funds and supplies. They provided food and water, and served as volunteers in the community I live in. Later, I became friends with many of these Chinese people.

My previous understanding of China mainly came from TV and websites, where I learned that the country has achieved tremendous success in a short period of time, sparking my admiration for the smart and creative Chinese people.

My fascination with this amazing country grew even more after making friends with the Chinese people. They told me how to properly use chopsticks, often invited me to try out Chinese dishes, and took me to Spring Festival activities. I am very fond of them because they bring peace and happiness wherever they go.

I once questioned my Chinese friends about their continuous support for the Syrians without expecting anything in return. Their responses echoed a common sentiment: having experienced hardship themselves, they feel a natural inclination to shield others from adversity, akin to holding an umbrella for someone after having been soaked in the rain.

The empathy and willingness of the Chinese people to assist those facing hardships deeply moved me, prompting me to learn their language, Chinese, to better understand the country.

Recently, my Chinese friends invited me to Damascus, where I came across a painting on the exterior of the Chinese Embassy in Syria. On the left of the painting was the Great Wall of China, while on the right was the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The painting portrayed caravans crossing the vast desert, sending silk and tea from China to Syria. This connection reminded me of what Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said during his visit to China last year: Syria and China might seem far away from each other because of the geographical distance, but the two peoples share a close friendship.

Photo shows Rahaf Karhily with her Chinese friends. (Photo provided to People's Daily)

Syria's entanglement in the war is a misfortune, but having China as a significant yet humble friend is a silver lining. The Chinese people's perseverance and courage during difficult times are inspiring us to rebuild our homeland.

China and Syria may be distant from each other, but the two peoples remain closely connected. Standing on ruins, we can still gaze at the stars alongside the Chinese people, bonded by our common aspiration for world peace and enduring friendship between our two countries.

I was only 14 when the Syrian crisis broke out, and today, I've turned 27. Despite the tragedies that have befallen my homeland, my love for it remains unwavering, with a yearning for an end to the miseries and sufferings.

I eagerly anticipate the day when Syrians can live with happiness and dignity. I am certain that this awaited day will eventually arrive, even though it seems far off.

(The author is a student at Tishreen University in Syria)

