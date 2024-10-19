AU officials underline China's crucial role in boosting food security in Africa

Xinhua) 10:43, October 19, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is playing an important role in fighting food insecurity in Africa by sharing its experience and agricultural technology innovations, African Union (AU) Commission officials have said.

They made the remarks during a recent international symposium on perennial rice at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, AU commissioner for agriculture, rural development, blue economy and sustainable environment, said China and Africa have been partnering in agricultural science and technology, paving the way for the adoption of advanced agricultural practices and innovations in AU members.

"The collaboration between China and Africa is not only transferring of technologies but also strengthening research and development, advancing crops genetics and productivity and enhancing the resilience of Africa's agricultural system," Sacko said.

The commissioner cited the engagement of Chinese agricultural scientists and experts in several African countries to develop and expand perennial rice cultivation, including Mali, Nigeria, Madagascar, Burundi, Kenya and Uganda.

"China is helping Africa boost its food security through building the capacity of its agricultural experts, sharing knowledge and innovations, and developing solutions tailored to meet the continent's unique needs," she added.

Sacko noted that with rapid population growth and urbanization, rice consumption in Africa has been rising steadily, making the crop a key driver for food security and economic development.

The commissioner said Africa needs to create an enabling policy environment, invest in research and development and build the capacity of its agricultural experts and extension workers to expand perennial rice cultivation across the continent.

Janet Edeme, head of the Rural Economy Division in the Department of Rural Economy and Agriculture of the AU Commission, told Xinhua that China remains a very strategic partner of Africa, supporting the AU members in priority areas.

"With the expansion of perennial rice planting, African smallholder farmers would cut off their cost of production, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and harvest very nutritious food," said Edeme, noting that the AU Commission is working to promote the adoption of perennial rice in Africa.

Edeme said China is providing the necessary support that African countries need, particularly in the areas of agricultural development, transfer of technology, provision of capacity building and promoting perennial rice cultivation based on cultural preferences.

Currently, about 40 out of 55 AU members consume rice as a staple, which is the main source of income for more than 35 million smallholder farmers across the continent.

Perennial rice is unique in that it can grow for several years without the need for replanting. The technology was developed by Chinese agronomists, and it was selected as the "International Agricultural Innovation Technology" in 2018 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)