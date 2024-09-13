UN marks South-South Cooperation Day, calling for building more equitable world

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press at the UN headquarters in New York, on July 25, 2024. (Mark Garten/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

In his video message for the high-level panel discussion on South-South cooperation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "we celebrate the transformative power of unity and solidarity among developing nations."

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations celebrated the UN Day for South-South Cooperation on Thursday, calling for creating a more equitable world for all.

Emphasizing that strong South-South partnerships, along with triangular cooperation, "are crucial to building a better future for all," Guterres said "only together can countries leverage multilateral support and realize shared prosperity."

These partnerships can advance a fairer, more inclusive global financial system that responds to the challenges faced by developing countries; can help unlock the power of digitalization, data, and science-backed solutions for sustainable development; and can help improve the quality of life today and for future generations, building resilience and empowering women and young people, said the UN chief.

He pointed out that South-South cooperation does not reduce the responsibility of wealthier nations to help tackle global inequalities, and it does not replace North-South cooperation. "By pooling resources, know-how, and experience, we can create a more equitable world for all," Guterres said.

"Today serves as both a reminder of the power and potential of solidarity among the nations of the Global South, as well as an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable power of South-South cooperation," said Philemon Yang, president the UN General Assembly.

"At the heart of this lies a powerful principle that countries of the Global South working together have the capacity and the resources to take their destiny into their hands or believe themselves, socioeconomically, and can collaborate to address shared challenges," he said.

Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of UN General Assembly, speaks at the first plenary meeting of the 79th session of UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

He underscored that the theme of this year, "A Better Tomorrow with South-South Cooperation," is both timely and urgent at the halfway of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Highlighting the challenges facing countries of the Global South, including climate change, sustainable development, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the burden of debt, Yang said the global crisis underscores the need for a collective response. "South-South cooperation, combined with triangular cooperation, provides us with the tools and the framework to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and secure a brighter future for all by mobilizing international solidarity and fostering global partnerships."

"An economically empowered Global South, working together through South-South and triangular cooperation, can reshape the global economic landscape," Yang stressed, adding that this is the moment to harness the strength of partnerships, to tap into the wealth of knowledge and to build a future that reflects the values of equity, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

Noting the world is "at critical crossroads," Dima Al-Khatib, director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation, said the South-South Day is "a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of solidarity and mutual support in our quest for sustainable development."

While the current state of progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is "concerning," with only 17 percent of the SDGs on track for 2030, she said South-South and triangle corporation offers "a pathway that unlocks the urgent surge in investment required to achieve the SDGs."

She underscored that the potential of South-South cooperation within the development landscape is vast and growing by the day. "The value of South-South trade has grown almost tenfold in the past couple of decades," said Al-Khatib, adding that developing countries are demonstrating "remarkable resilience, innovation, and collaboration."

She cited last year's Saudi-African Summit and the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation this month as examples of intensifying partnerships and investment between southern regions. These historic summits "demonstrate that South-South cooperation is not merely concept, but a dynamic force unleashing sustainable economic growth and prosperity across the Global South," said Al-Khatib.

The UN Office for South-South Cooperation is committed to intensifying synergies and promoting collaboration between partners towards attaining all internationally agreed development goals, she added.

South-South cooperation as a manifestation of solidarity among development countries has been hailed as an important development cooperation modality. To highlight the importance of collaboration among developing countries in the Global South, the UN Day for South-South Cooperation is observed annually on Sept. 12.

