UN court calls on Israel to end its "unlawful" presence in occupied Palestinian territories

Photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows a public session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday called on Israel to end its "unlawful" presence in the occupied Palestinian territories as rapidly as possible. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

THE HAGUE, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday called on Israel to end its "unlawful" presence in the occupied Palestinian territories as rapidly as possible.

In a public session of The Hague-based UN court, ICJ President Judge Nawaf Salam read out the advisory opinion at the request of the UN General Assembly regarding the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

"The State of Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful," said the advisory opinion. "The State of Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible."

In the non-binding document, the court also said that Israel's settlements are illegal under international law and that Israel is "under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers" from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel has the obligation to "make reparation for the damage caused to all the natural or legal persons concerned" in the occupied Palestinian territories, it said.

The court also said that all states and international organizations, including the United Nations, are under an obligation "not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence" of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It said that all states must not assist "in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence" of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The United Nations, particularly the General Assembly that requested the opinion, and the Security Council, should determine the specific steps and actions needed to "bring to an end as rapidly as possible" Israel's unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territories, it added.

On Dec. 30, 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion regarding the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

In February 2024, the ICJ held public hearings at which Palestine, 49 UN member states, and three international organizations presented oral statements regarding the issue.

At the hearings, Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour urged the ICJ to declare Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, emphasizing that such a ruling would pave the way for an immediate end to the occupation and the establishment of a "just and lasting peace."

Without participating in the hearings, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement rejecting the legitimacy of the hearings, accusing them of attempting to further undermine Israel's right to survival and self-defense.

