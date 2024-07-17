Chinese envoy urges sovereign equality, promotion of multipolar world

Xinhua) 08:25, July 17, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on countries to uphold sovereign equality and promote a multipolar world in an equal and orderly manner.

"First, we must uphold sovereign equality. Every country should be able to find its own place and play its role in the multipolar system. We must work jointly to promote a multipolar world in an equal and orderly manner," stated Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, during the UN Security Council open debate on multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic, and sustainable world order.

Fu emphasized the importance of sovereign equality and international cooperation. He highlighted that building "a just, democratic, and sustainable international order is the joint pursuit of humanity."

He praised the establishment of the United Nations in 1945 as a means to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war" and uphold the spirit of multilateralism.

The UN Charter, he noted, is "the cornerstone of the modern international order" and embodies the "noble ideal of working towards a just and equitable international order."

Reflecting on historical context, Fu mentioned that the principles of peaceful coexistence, proposed by Chinese leaders 70 years ago, continue to guide international relations. These principles include "mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefits, and peaceful coexistence."

Addressing security, Fu called for "common security based on the objective law of indivisibility of security," advocating for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and consultation to build a more balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture.

He underscored the importance of promoting common development by accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and striving to "leave no country and no one behind."

Fu highlighted the need to uphold fairness and justice, safeguard the authority of the United Nations and international law, and promote global governance characterized by "extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit," enhancing the representation and voice of developing countries.

He also called for embracing openness and inclusiveness, promoting equal dialogue and exchanges among different civilizations, and fostering mutual understanding and friendship among peoples to promote the common values of humanity.

Addressing the so-called "rules-based international order" advocated by some countries, Fu questioned the nature and origin of these rules.

He emphasized that "there is only one order in the world, that is the international order based on international law," and that "there is only one set of rules," which are based on the UN Charter.

Criticizing NATO, Fu accused the alliance of seeking to "expand its sphere of influence," creating "false narratives," and stirring up "confrontation between camps."

He asserted, "History has amply proved that wherever NATO's hand extends, turmoil and chaos will ensue."

Fu urged NATO and certain countries to "stop being the troublemakers who jeopardize common security at the expense of others."

Fu concluded by stressing the interdependence of common development and common security as the foundation of a sound international order.

He called for substantive progress in reforming the international financial architecture and governing artificial intelligence to help developing countries catch up.

The ambassador urged the international community to resist practices that disrupt global production and supply chains, as these lead to "no winners."

Looking ahead, Fu expressed hope for the upcoming Summit of the Future and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, emphasizing the need to "practice true multilateralism" and build a "just, democratic, and sustainable international order."

