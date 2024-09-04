UN Security Council to focus on trust, respect for int'l law in September: president

Xinhua) 14:48, September 04, 2024

Samuel Zbogar, representative of Slovenia to the UN Security Council and President of the Security Council for the month of September, briefs reporters on the Security Council programme of work for the month of September at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 3, 2024.(Mark Garten/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council's program of work for September will focus on reinforcing weakening trust between nations and respect for international law, the council's president for the month said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Samuel Zbogar of Slovenia, which holds the 15-member organ's rotating presidency for September, noted the many changes since his country first held the council presidency 25 years ago.

"But there is one thing that remains the same -- the responsibility of the Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security," said Zbogar, representative of Slovenia to the UN Security Council.

Therefore, the central premise of Slovenia's presidency will be the urgent need to restore political will and strengthen an eroding global order, he said, adding that this will be reflected in Slovenia's signature event -- an open debate on Sept. 25, to be chaired by Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, which will focus on building trust and recommitting to the purpose and principles of both the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Zbogar expressed the hope that council members, following the debate, will adopt a presidential statement recommitting to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The ambassador stressed the unprecedented need to rebuild trust to secure the future, and the importance of full respect for and compliance with the Charter of the United Nations.

Another open debate, to be held on Sept. 9, will focus on the importance of unified Security Council support for peace operations, which will provide an opportunity to reflect on both how to foster trust and rally support for such operations and their future, he said.

Other issues on the council's agenda in September include the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Afghanistan, Zbogar said, adding the meeting on Afghanistan, to be chaired by Slovenian Minister for Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon, will focus on the situation facing Afghan women and girls.

Zbogar also expressed the hope that a mandate extension for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti will be adopted before September's end.

