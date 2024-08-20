UN chief heads to China, via Pacific island nations, Singapore

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leaves on Monday for a September visit to China, but on a circuitous route through part of the Pacific, his chief spokesman said.

Stephan Dujarric, the spokesman, said the UN chief will first visit Samoa from Aug. 21-23 to meet with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

"He will then briefly be in New Zealand, in Auckland, on Aug. 23-24, where he will meet with the prime minister, Christopher Luxon," Dujarric said. "From there, he will go to Tonga from Aug. 24-27 where he will participate in the Pacific Islands Forum."

The spokesman said Guterres is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni of Tonga and other leaders attending the Pacific Islands Forum. His visit will also serve as an opportunity to emphasize the impact of sea level rise in the region and beyond.

Dujarric said that the secretary-general will engage with local communities and civil society representatives, including young people in both countries.

The spokesman said the UN chief will head off to Timor-Leste from Aug. 28-31, where he will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Popular Consultation. The United Nations organized the Popular Consultation.

Dujarric said Guterres will go to Singapore Sept. 1-2 to meet with the president of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"From Sept. 2-5, he will be in China," the spokesman said. "Among other engagements there, he will take part in the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and that will take place in Beijing where he will highlight the importance of South-South cooperation to build solidarity and drive progress on shared development goals."

Dujarric said the secretary-general would also meet with senior government officials in Beijing.

