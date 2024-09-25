UN pins hope on Summit of the Future for sustainable multilateralism in global governance

14:20, September 25, 2024 By Xia Lin, Gao Shan ( Xinhua

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations concluded its two-day Summit of the Future on Monday after adopting a 42-page Pact of the Future.

The pact says that the world is in a period of transformation as "we are confronted by rising catastrophic and existential risks, many caused by the choices we make."

"The centerpiece of the Summit of the Future is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine the multilateral system and steer humanity on a new course to meet existing commitments and solve long-term challenges," said the UN in its release.

EXPECTATION

"We stand at a crossroads of global transformation, facing unprecedented challenges that demand urgent, collective action," UNGA President Philemon Yang said at the opening segment on Sunday.

The pact represents the world body's pledge to address immediate crises, and lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order, for all peoples and nations, he said.

"I called for this summit to consider deep reforms to make global institutions more legitimate, fair and effective, based on the values of the UN Charter," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the summit.

"In short, our multilateral tools and institutions are unable to respond effectively to today's political, economic, environmental and technological challenges. And tomorrow's will be even more difficult and even more dangerous," added the secretary-general.

The annexes of the pact, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations, cover a broad range of themes including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations and the transformation of global governance.

These three landmark agreements are a step-change toward more effective, inclusive, networked multilateralism, said Guterres, adding that their implementation will prioritize dialogue and negotiation, end the wars tearing the world apart, and reform the composition and working methods of the Security Council.

CHINA'S VOICE

"Facing transformation unseen in a century, it is highly relevant that we gather at the Summit of the Future and, together, adopt the Pact for the Future to galvanize our collective efforts for world peace and development," Wang Yi, special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, told the summit on Monday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, advocated high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and proposed the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative," Wang said, who is also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister.

China proposes that countries of the world build a future of peace and tranquility, a future of development and prosperity, and a future of fairness and justice, Wang said.

"All countries, regardless of their size and strength, are equal members of the international community. International affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries," he added.

China will work hand in hand with countries worldwide to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and create a more peaceful and better tomorrow.

SUPPORT AND REFLECTION

President of Angola Joao Lourenco said that the adoption of the pact represents "a real turning point" for a more dynamic, engaged and assertive approach to the issues that are of concern to humanity."

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said that the pact creates a solid base for a better and more effective multilateral system.

President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa said that all global decisions and commitments must be determined with "the involvement and contribution of those who today can build tomorrow."

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said that the inclusion of climate and water issues in the final document "underscores the imperative for sustained and urgent action" to secure a peaceful and sustainable future.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, said that the pact establishes a bedrock for a more prosperous world and allows young people to flourish in an environment free from security threats such as transnational crime.

Speaking on behalf of the Least Developed Countries Group, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli said that millions of children are going hungry every day, highlighting the clear inequality evident around the globe.

Nangolo Mbumba, president of Namibia, noted that the world is at a crossroads. One path leads to environmental catastrophe, widening inequality, global conflict, destruction, and the rise of dangerous technology; the other to peace, the eradication of poverty and hunger, and the responsible harnessing of digital technologies for the benefit of humanity.

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, urged those present to take steps towards a more peaceful, fairer world, stating that, while "the road ahead is rocky," history will judge UN member states for their commitment to the plan at hand.

"We do not have time to waste," stressed Sadyr Zhaparov, president of Kyrgyzstan, urging "decisive" action to strengthen the connections between nations and forge global partnerships to address challenges such as forced migration, climate threats and the unjust distribution of resources.

Stressing that "inaction is not an option," Chandrikapersad Santokhi, president of Suriname, pointed to Caribbean nations' lack of financial resources to invest in health, education, and infrastructure due to external debt.

Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, highlighted the "great responsibilities of those who will succeed us," and urged them not to back down from the promotion of equality between men and women and the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination.

OBSERVATION

"The vast majority of UN member states still support multilateral cooperation, but disagreement over the scope of reform has been a major flashpoint," said Stewart Patrick and Minh-Thu Pham, two researchers at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in a commentary titled "The Good-and Bad-News about the UN's Summit of the Future."

"The pact was approved despite objections from some countries, including Russia and Venezuela, which criticized the lack of negotiations on the pact and said its contents favored Western countries," said The National, a UAE state-owned daily newspaper.

"Where it does address peace and security, the pact should focus on commitments and areas of reform where UN member state consensus can make a measurable difference and where major powers' interests either align or do not directly conflict," said U.S. think tank and publisher Council on Foreign Relations in an article titled "Security Challenges Cloud UN's Summit of the Future."

"Facing a swirl of conflicts and crises across a fragmented world, leaders attending this week's annual UN gathering are being challenged: work together -- not only on front-burner issues but on modernizing the international institutions born after World War II so they can tackle the threats and problems of the future," reported The Associated Press.

UN chief Guterres told reporters last week that the summit "was born out of a cold, hard fact: international challenges are moving faster than our ability to solve them."

For more than a year Guterres had hoped that by confronting world leaders with the scale of future challenges they collectively face, they could be persuaded to set aside some of those divisions about the present, said The Guardian.

"Still, diplomats are optimistic about the possibility of change," said CNN in its report on the summit. "The UN secretary-general thinks the final document has the most significant reform in a generation. Another diplomat said 'It should make the UN more relevant.'"

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)