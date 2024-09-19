Wang Yi to attend UN Summit of Future, general debate of 79th session of UN General Assembly

Xinhua) 16:36, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, will attend the UN Summit of the Future and the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping from September 22 to 28, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced Thursday.

During that week, Wang will attend events hosted by China, including events to promote the Global Development Initiative and enhance international cooperation on AI, and multilateral events including the Security Council High Level Open Debate, the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting and the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Lin said.

Wang will also meet with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the 79th session of the General Assembly, and foreign ministers or heads of delegation of relevant countries, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)