China supports UN to be more active, effective: envoy

Xinhua) 09:29, October 08, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with all parties to support the United Nations to be more active and effective, and transform the political commitments of the Pact for the Future into concrete actions, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Monday.

In remarks at the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the implementation of the outcomes of the major UN conferences and summits and the strengthening and reform of the UN system, Fu said the current international situation is undergoing a turbulent transition, while the lack of security order, uneven development, and ineffective governance have become increasingly prominent and the shadow of war lingers with heartbreaking humanitarian disasters.

People of all countries call for a more equal, secure, prosperous and sustainable world, and they look to the United Nations to play a key role to that end, he said.

"Whether we can unite and act effectively now will not only determine the safety and well-being of the present generation, but will also have a profound impact on the generations to come," Fu pointed out.

Through arduous efforts, the Summit of the Future, held at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 22-23, adopted the Pact for the Future, sending a clear political signal for strengthening unity and cooperation to improve global governance and pointing the direction of the efforts to meet global challenges, said the ambassador. "We must maintain the positive momentum of the Summit, promote the implementation of the outcomes with greater determination and courage, and work together for our common future."

Fu stated that accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is the purpose and mission of the Summit of the Future, and the Pact for the Future puts the development agenda at its center, reaffirms the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities across all areas of development, and clarifies the direction of the reform of international financial architecture.

"We call on developed countries to use the implementation of the Pact as an opportunity to effectively shoulder their historical responsibilities such as development assistance and climate financing, take concrete actions, and provide financing support to truly help developing countries overcome practical difficulties," he said.

The Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact as its annex have sent a clear political signal on the governance of artificial intelligence, he said, underscoring the importance of upholding and maintaining the leading role of the United Nations in international governance of artificial intelligence.

The ambassador noted that the international community, faced with geopolitical conflicts occurring one after another, expects more and better from the Security Council.

"Reasonable reform of the Security Council is necessary," said Fu, adding that "the key is to ensure the right direction, to truly enhance the representation and voice of the vast developing countries, including African countries, and allow more small- and medium-sized countries with independent foreign policies to participate in the decision-making of the Security Council."

"The Pact for the Future is not an end, but rather a starting point," the envoy noted, adding that the more complex the situation and the more prominent the challenges, "the more we must uphold the authority of the United Nations and leverage its central role."

China is "ready to work with all parties to support the United Nations to be more active and effective, transform the political commitments of the Pact for the Future into concrete actions, jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, and embrace a brighter future for all," he said.

