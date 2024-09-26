Chinese FM attends UN Security Council's high-level meeting on "Leadership for Peace"

Xinhua) 14:38, September 26, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday addressed the United Nations (UN) Security Council's high-level meeting on "Leadership for Peace" at the UN headquarters in New York.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that to achieve peace, it is necessary to uphold the correct security concept. This requires abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, abandoning the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game, and resisting bloc politics and camp confrontation.

Wang said to achieve peace, it is necessary to uphold international fairness and justice. Maintaining that all countries, regardless of size, are equal, Wang said they should safeguard the authority of the Security Council and oppose any illegal unilateral sanctions imposed without its authorization.

Palestine should become a full member of the United Nations, Wang said, adding that the urgent task is to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and to prevent a new humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

To achieve peace, it is necessary to stick to political and diplomatic solutions, Wang said. He reiterated China's consistent position on the Ukraine crisis, which is to promote peace talks and a political settlement.

To achieve peace, it is necessary to promote common and sustainable development for peace, Wang said.

