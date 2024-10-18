China Coast Guard fleet completes joint drills with Russian counterpart

Xinhua) 10:56, October 18, 2024

HANGZHOU, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A formation of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels has completed joint drills and patrol missions with Russia's coast guard, the CCG said Thursday.

The two Chinese vessels departed on Sept. 13 from Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province and returned on Thursday after a journey of 35 days, according to the CCG.

During the drills, vessels from both sides formed a joint fleet to patrol the high seas of North Pacific Ocean for the first time, where they conducted inspections and monitoring operations of fishing vessels in accordance with the law, maintaining the fishing order in the area.

During the patrol, they also successfully carried out joint exercises, including search and rescue operations, damage control and lifesaving missions, as well as joint searches for illegal vessels.

The CCG noted that this mission is a routine operation under its annual plan and does not aim at any specific target, region or country, and it complies with international law and practice.

The joint patrols and exercises between the Chinese and Russian coast guards are highly significant for strengthening mutual trust and cooperation between the coast guards of the two countries, while also ensuring the safety and stability of the waters of North Pacific Ocean, according to the CCG.

The CCG will continue to engage in bilateral and multilateral maritime law enforcement cooperation and actively participate in international and regional ocean governance, said the CCG.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)