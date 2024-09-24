Chinese FM calls on China, Ethiopia to lift all-round cooperation to new level

September 24, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Monday called on China and Ethiopia to lift bilateral cooperation in various fields to a new level.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie.

China and Ethiopia, Wang said, are all-weather strategic partners, and bilateral ties have always been at the forefront of China's cooperation with Africa.

He urged the two sides to follow the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and seize the chance of implementing the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to lift cooperation in various fields to a new level.

As major developing countries and important members of the "Global South," both China and Ethiopia have the unwavering commitment of defying hegemony and upholding justice, he said, urging the two sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs and make greater contribution to world peace and development.

For his part, Taye hailed the just-concluded FOCAC summit in Beijing as the most fruitful summit ever and an important milestone in the history of China-Africa relations.

Ethiopia prizes its relations with China, and firmly pursues the one-China policy, he said, adding that his country looks forward to expanding cooperation in various fields and achieving more results.

In international and regional affairs, Ethiopia is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China, jointly oppose unilateralism and hegemonism, and safeguard international fairness and justice, he said.

