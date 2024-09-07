Chinese association extends help to needy Ethiopians ahead of New Year

A boy shows notebooks he received at the Eastern Industry Zone in Dukem town, Ethiopia, on Sept. 6, 2024. The Eastern Industry Zone Investors Association on Friday extended a helping hand to the needy people living in and around Dukem town, about 35 kilometers east of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. (Xinhua/Liu Fangqiang)

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Industry Zone Investors Association on Friday extended a helping hand to the needy people living in and around Dukem town, about 35 kilometers east of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The donations were made ahead of the Ethiopian New Year holiday, which falls on Sept. 11, on the premises of the Eastern Industry Zone (EIZ), benefiting more than 5,000 needy people, including about 4,500 students from three nearby schools.

The handouts included wheat flour, rice, sugar, edible oil, blankets, clothes, shoes and school supplies.

Speaking at the event, Lu Qixin, deputy director of the EIZ management committee, said this year's donation is worth about seven million Ethiopian Birr (around 61,000 U.S. dollars) and includes meal services for around 4,500 students and other basic supplies for 500 students in three schools.

"Since its establishment in 2008, the Eastern Industry Zone has taken root in Ethiopia. Guided by sustainable development principles, the association has been helping people in need. We wish we could help more people and improve the lives of the surrounding community," Lu said.

"Today, I received rice, edible oil and wheat flour. I am grateful to the Chinese companies. I hope I will have a wonderful New Year holiday celebration," said Simegn Nigussie, 36, one of the beneficiaries of the New Year donations.

Gemechu Abdi, a student who benefited from the school supplies donated by the association, said he is also one of the beneficiaries of a school feeding program and provision of solar lamps by the Chinese investors at Obay primary school on the outskirts of Dukem town.

"Had it not been for the support of the Chinese investors, we would have faced serious challenges. Especially, the solar lamp donation has helped us study at home where electricity is not available," Abdi said.

Awal Hasan, a local official from Dukem, said the donation is a sign of collaboration and a good relationship between the surrounding community and the Chinese investors in the industrial zone.

Hasan added that Chinese investments have played a crucial role in import substitution and job creation in the town.

"There are 141 investors in this compound. They are playing a significant role in replacing imported goods, reducing unemployment and fulfilling social responsibilities in the town," he told Xinhua.

Noting that the New Year gift program started long ago, Adugna Asnake, EIZ's site manager, said that donations have been given twice a year to the economically disadvantaged, elderly and disabled people, as well as needy students.

"The association sponsors school feeding programs in nearby schools to help needy students remain in school. It also supports 60 bedridden people in the surrounding areas," Asnake added.

