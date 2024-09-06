Chinese premier holds talks with Ethiopian prime minister

Xinhua) 08:25, September 06, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and an official visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and an official visit.

The two sides should deeply synergize development strategies, expand the scale of trade and investment, enhance connectivity, and actively explore cooperation in emerging industries such as new energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence, Li said.

He stated that China is willing to import more quality products from Ethiopia and encourage more Chinese companies to invest in Ethiopia.

China supports Ethiopia in fully integrating itself into BRICS cooperation and stands ready to advance Global South cooperation with Ethiopia, Li added.

Abiy said Ethiopia is willing to push for the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC summit, learn from China's successful experience in reform and opening up, further expand Africa-China trade, and promote Africa's industrialization process.

He said Ethiopia looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, investment, industry, agriculture, sci-tech innovation, digital economy, security, law enforcement and tourism.

After the talks, Li and Abiy witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on Belt and Road cooperation, economic and trade cooperation, exports of agricultural products to China, space technology, Earth science, green and low-carbon development, rural development, people's livelihoods, justice and media.

