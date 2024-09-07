China's public security minister meets Interpol head, Ethiopian, Maldivian officials

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, who is in China for the upcoming 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (Lianyungang), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with officials from the Maldives and Ethiopia, as well as the president of Interpol, in Beijing on Friday.

International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, Commissioner General of the Ethiopian Federal Police Commission Demelash Gebremichael, and Maldivian Minister of Homeland Security Ali Ihusan were all in the Chinese capital for the upcoming 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (Lianyungang).

Meeting with Al-Raisi, Wang said that China will actively fulfill its responsibilities as a major country, and is committed to deepening practical cooperation with Interpol and supporting its leadership position in the global law-enforcement security architecture through concrete actions.

Al-Raisi expressed Interpol's firm support for the one-China principle, and said that the organization is willing to maintain communication and coordination with China on major issues.

Wang presented Gebremichael with the Great Wall Commemorative Medal, saying that China is willing to work with Ethiopia to implement the spirit of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), deepen practical cooperation in areas such as the security of the Belt and Road Initiative, and law-enforcement capacity building.

Gebremichael said Ethiopia will effectively protect the safety of Chinese institutions and projects, and strengthen cooperation on law-enforcement and security.

During the meeting with Ihusan, Wang said that China is willing to work with the Maldives to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen cooperation on combating cross-border crimes and law-enforcement capacity building, and effectively protect the safety of the personnel, institutions and projects in each other's countries.

Ihusan said the Maldives will further expand new channels for bilateral law-enforcement and security cooperation, and better safeguard the common interests of the two countries.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Commissioner General of the Ethiopian Federal Police Commission Demelash Gebremichael, who is in China for the upcoming 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (Lianyungang), and presents Gebremichael with the Great Wall Commemorative Medal, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

