Interview: Ethiopia's former PM says ever-closer cooperation with China produces win-win outcomes

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- "China is a friend to us. The Chinese government and people have provided tremendous opportunities in Africa, and the intention is win-win," Hailemariam Dessalegn, Ethiopia's former prime minister, has said.

In a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua, Dessalegn said that China's historic and enduring relationship with Ethiopia and the broader African continent has evolved over the years into an "all-weather" partnership with win-win outcomes for both sides.

He said engagement with Chinese leaders "has taught me a lot about how the Chinese are looking into things carefully and cautiously and navigating through all the ups and downs."

Dessalegn emphasized the similarities between the two ancient civilizations, saying that Ethiopia and China share a deep historical connection characterized by mutual respect and shared aspirations.

Bilateral relations have seen new heights in recent years, including Ethiopia's membership in the BRICS alongside China and other like-minded nations, signaling the growing importance of the Global South, he said.

In October 2023, China and Ethiopia announced the elevation of their ties to an all-weather strategic partnership during Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to Beijing. Abiy also attended the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Dessalegn underscored the importance of Chinese engagement in Ethiopia's holistic socio-economic development, which includes robust infrastructure development and building the capacity of Ethiopians, particularly among the country's burgeoning youth.

"For any country to move very fast in economic and social development, it needs a proper infrastructure in place. China has already developed that capacity, and Ethiopia is still developing that capacity. Having Chinese construction and engineering companies will help to bring about this change at the initial stage of our development," he said.

"If you want the birds to come in, then you should build the nest," Dessalegn quoted a Chinese saying.

He singled out the 752-km Ethiopia-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway as one of the early harvests of Ethiopia's cooperation with China under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

"In terms of long-term benefits, the railway project is the most important. This is because it's a bloodline for a landlocked country like Ethiopia," he said, adding that the railway is Africa's first electrified transboundary railway.

The former prime minister further called on China and Africa to collaborate in strengthening the South-South Cooperation framework, stressing that such cooperation can significantly enhance the collective capacity of the Global South and have a greater impact on the global stage.

With both countries emphasizing mutual respect, capacity building and strategic autonomy, among others, the enduring China-Ethiopian relationship is a successful model of cooperation that extends beyond mere economic interests, ultimately heralding a promising trajectory for both nations and the Global South, said Dessalegn.

