Chinese company launches talent development program for Ethiopians

Xinhua) 09:23, September 19, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China First Highway Engineering Company (CFHEC), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), on Tuesday launched a training program to empower young Ethiopians through a comprehensive and systematic talent development framework.

The training program, dubbed "Seagull Talent Nurturing Project," was launched in the presence of senior Ethiopian government officials, Chinese diplomats in Ethiopia, representatives from Ethiopia's Technical and Vocational Training Institute, and the trainees, among others.

The one-month capacity building program is expected to provide training for a total of 102 Ethiopian youth, selected from various CCCC project sites in Ethiopia, through the provision of professional and technical classes in building construction, surveying, building materials testing, mechanical equipment maintenance and Chinese language, the company said.

Addressing the launching event, Yang Yihang, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, said the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia encourages Chinese enterprises in the East African country to fulfill their social responsibilities and to further contribute to the country's socioeconomic development.

He said the training program, as an important manifestation of Chinese enterprises' corporate social responsibility endeavor in Ethiopia, will enhance the professional skills and cross-cultural communication abilities of young Ethiopians.

"This training will not only help CCCC to achieve better development in Ethiopia, but also can promote the exchange and transfer of management and technical experiences and help Ethiopia have more professional talents," he said.

Eyob Ayenew, private higher education institutions service director at the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, underscored the crucial role of Chinese engagement in terms of boosting Ethiopia's human capital through various experience sharing and capacity building initiatives.

"Training initiatives such as the Seagull Talent Nurturing Project are necessary for our country. The initiative is an opportunity for Ethiopian engineers to enhance their theoretical knowledge and practical skills and to be competent nationally and internationally in their professions," Ayenew said.

The project is jointly organized by the Technical and Vocational Training Institute, the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia and CFHEC. Through training courses including corporate culture, production theory, practical construction skills and Chinese language, the initiative is expected to empower young Ethiopian engineers with the latest technologies and constructional knowledge.

In an interview with Xinhua, Zhao Wei, CFHEC overseas director, said that as a player in China-Africa cooperation and a contributor to the Belt and Road Initiative, CCCC has consistently upheld the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

"The company is committed to sharing its technical expertise and experience with partners. Through a systematic and scientific talent development program, we aim to enhance the business skills and capabilities of local employees, fostering a workforce with international vision, professional skills, and cross-cultural communication abilities," Zhao said.

He believes that this training will provide strong talent support for the company's internationalization strategy while contributing to Ethiopia's infrastructure development and modernization.

Since starting operations in Ethiopia in 1998, CCCC has trained a large number of professionals in areas such as site management, environmental assessment and safety engineering. Over 4,000 of these professionals have moved into mid-level management roles, helping drive the country's progress.

