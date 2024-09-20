Ethiopian officials, experts applaud China's support in youth capacity building

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian officials and experts have praised China's support in building the capacity of Ethiopians, particularly the country's burgeoning youth.

They made the remarks during the launch of a training program, dubbed the Seagull Talent Nurturing Project, Tuesday, which aims to empower young Ethiopians through a systematic talent development framework.

The officials and experts said China has been playing a crucial role in supporting vocational and skill development initiatives, knowledge and skills transfer, and capacity building for academic institutions in Ethiopia.

Habtamu Mulugeta, deputy director general for research and community services at Ethiopia's Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute, said the institute has built a strong partnership with Chinese educational institutions and enterprises. The institute, formerly known as the Ethiopia-China Polytechnic College, has played a significant role in advancing Ethiopia's technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector.

"As a national technical higher training institute, we strive for the advancement of the TVET sector in Ethiopia. The institute has made a meaningful contribution by enabling competent, innovative, problem-solving, and resourceful TVET teachers and leaders through research and technological advancements," Mulugeta said.

He noted the "tremendous changes" achieved at the institute due to government support and contributions from development partners such as the Chinese government, institutions and organizations, saying the institute has seen "marvelous success" in its research and technology development activities.

Chinese companies operating in Ethiopia are leveraging their professional expertise across various sectors, actively supporting local government efforts, and fulfilling their role as partners in Ethiopia's socioeconomic development, Mulugeta said.

According to Mulugeta, within the mechanism of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Chinese companies have "consistently upheld their social responsibility," focusing on nurturing professional talent in Ethiopia and promoting the development of the local construction industry.

"I would like to sincerely thank the people and government of China for their consistent and meaningful support to our institute since its establishment," he said.

The Ethiopian Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute hosts the Chinese-built Ethiopian Luban Workshop. Official data show that since its establishment in April 2021, the Luban Workshop has successfully held 37 training programs, training over 1,000 local teachers and students, becoming a key achievement in China-Ethiopia vocational education cooperation.

The workshop, established by China's Tianjin University of Technology and Education under the guidance of the Chinese Ministry of Education, specializes in industrial robotics, mechatronics, industrial control and industrial sensor technology, providing valuable skills for Ethiopian students in various technological fields.

Martha Wolde, lead executive officer for the TVET sector at Ethiopia's Ministry of Labor and Skills, said the Ethiopian government, in collaboration with Chinese and other partners, is actively engaged in talent identification, innovation generation and technology transfer.

Wolde said that China's involvement in capacity and skills development is providing much-needed momentum to the Ethiopian government's efforts to promote diverse capacity and skills growth within its workforce.

Recognizing Ethiopia's increasing demand in the construction sector, Wolde acknowledged the significant contribution of Chinese construction companies for their knowledge, technology, and skills transfer to Ethiopian professionals.

Eyob Ayenew, director of Private Higher Education Institutions Service at the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, said China played an important role in boosting Ethiopia's human capital through various experience-sharing and capacity-building initiatives. He pointed out that the recently launched Seagull Talent Nurturing Project is the latest example of China's ongoing support for Ethiopia's human capital development.

"Training initiatives like the Seagull Talent Nurturing Project are essential for our country. This initiative provides Ethiopian engineers with the opportunity to enhance their theoretical knowledge and practical skills, enabling them to compete both nationally and internationally," Ayenew said.

The project, jointly organized by the Technical and Vocational Training Institute, the Luban Workshop, and China First Highway Engineering Company, offers training courses in corporate culture, production theory, practical construction skills, and the Chinese language. The initiative is expected to empower 102 Ethiopian engineers with the latest construction technologies and knowledge.

