Train driver proud of service on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway

Xinhua) 09:44, September 22, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows a section of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway near the Tegalluar Summarecon Station in Bandung, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zhang Yue, 34, is a train driver for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway (HSR). He came to Indonesia in February 2023 for joint debugging, trial operation, and talent training of the HSR.

The HSR, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, boasts a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, and connects Halim station in Jakarta to Tegalluar station in Indonesia's fourth largest city Bandung of West Java province, cutting the travel time between the two cities from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

While in China, Zhang had received trainings on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway, the country's first high-speed railway with a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour. "I have witnessed the increasing speed of train operations in China," Zhang said. "As a high-speed train driver, I further have the privilege to work on the Chinese-built Jakarta-Bandung HSR. I am proud of my work here."

Zhang lives a significantly different life as an expatriate in Indonesia. He faces daily shocks in language, culture, climate, and even the diet. However, through cooperation with and help from his local colleagues, he gradually adapts to the local environment and overcomes many of the obstacles.

"The HSR works smoothly now, and is approaching its first anniversary of operation. I hope the reputation of Chinese-built high-speed railways will become even more prominent and continue to expand globally," Zhang said.

Zhang Yue poses for photos in front of a high-speed train on the platform of Tegalluar Summarecon Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zhang Yue (1st L) communicates with colleagues from China and Indonesia on the platform of Tegalluar Summarecon Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zhang Yue (L) poses for photos with Indonesian train driver Agus Dwiono Widodo on the platform of Tegalluar Summarecon Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows a section of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway near the Tegalluar Summarecon Station in Bandung, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zhang Yue operates at the cab of a high-speed train in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zhang Yue (L) communicates with Indonesian train driver Agus Dwiono Widodo on the platform of Tegalluar Summarecon Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zhang Yue (R) operates at the cab of a high-speed train in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zhang Yue (R) communicates with Indonesian train driver Agus Dwiono Widodo on a high-speed train in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

