Fault simulation drill conducted on Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway

Xinhua) 08:23, August 20, 2024

Onboard mechanics check an EMU train during a test run on the Huinong-Yinchuan section of the high-speed railway linking Baotou of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Yinchuan of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in Shizuishan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Fault simulation and emergency rescue drills were conducted on the Huinong-Yinchuan section on the high-speed railway linking Baotou and Yinchuan on Monday.

The main line of the Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway has a total length of about 519 kilometers with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour. The construction of the Huinong-Yinchuan section started in October 2019. With a total length of 99 kilometers, the railway section is under project tests in a period of 31 days.

