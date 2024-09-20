Chinese police remove over 1.5 mln pieces of online disinformation in 2024

Xinhua) 09:22, September 20, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cyberspace security branches under China's public security authorities nationwide have handled over 27,000 cases involving online rumors and removed more than 1.5 million pieces of online disinformation since the start of the year, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Thursday.

The results have been achieved as the MPS sustains a targeted campaign to crack down on disinformation in cyberspace across the country.

During the campaign, public security authorities have rectified regulated activities such as capitalizing on internet disinformation to gain social media followers and traffic and seek illicit profits, and have cracked down on criminal activities such as fabricating false emergency, disaster and public safety alarms on the internet.

The MPS has vowed further efforts to address online disinformation and safeguard the ecosystem and order in cyberspace.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)