China makes significant headway in cybersecurity

Xinhua) 10:25, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has strengthened its cybersecurity, with particular emphasis on legislation, talent development and the protection of individuals' rights and interests.

The country has implemented laws and regulations to safeguard cyberspace and data security, protect personal information, and secure critical information infrastructure.

It has also established measures and policies for cybersecurity reviews, assessments of outbound data transfers, and the management of generative artificial intelligence services and automotive data security.

Data shows that the country has released over 380 national standards in the field of cybersecurity.

China is also strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities by cultivating more talent.

To date, more than 90 higher learning institutions have established cybersecurity schools, and over 200 colleges and universities have launched bachelor's programs in cybersecurity.

Authorities place great importance on protecting the rights and interests of individuals when it comes to infringement and crime.

Special initiatives have been launched to inspect cybersecurity and the protection of personal information in key sectors such as postal and express services and real estate. Continuous progress has been made in ensuring compliance with automobile data security standards.

Authorities have also taken action against the illegal collection and use of personal information by apps, as well as crimes involving the buying and selling of personal data, privacy violations and telecom fraud.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)