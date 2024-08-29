China's netizen population nears 1.1 billion: report

Xinhua) 11:02, August 29, 2024

GUIYANG, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of netizens in China had reached near 1.1 billion as of June this year, up by 7.42 million from the end of 2023, according to a report on China's internet development released Thursday.

Internet penetration in China had reached 78 percent by the end of June, according to the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.

