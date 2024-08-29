Home>>
China's netizen population nears 1.1 billion: report
(Xinhua) 11:02, August 29, 2024
GUIYANG, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of netizens in China had reached near 1.1 billion as of June this year, up by 7.42 million from the end of 2023, according to a report on China's internet development released Thursday.
Internet penetration in China had reached 78 percent by the end of June, according to the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.