China to hold internet civilization conference in late August

July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China Internet Civilization Conference will be held on Aug. 28 and 29 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, its organizers said on Monday.

The conference will be themed on promoting the spirit of the times and jointly advancing civility in cyberspace.

Yang Jianwen, deputy chief of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the Cyberspace Administration of China, said at a press conference that in addition to the opening ceremony and its main forum, the conference will also feature sub-forums on topics such as advancing civility in cyberspace, fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, protecting minors in the online environment and promoting internet art development and cultural strength.

There will also be sub-forums on artificial intelligence and online law enforcement to ensure a sound business environment, according to Yang.

