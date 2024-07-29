Chinese procuratorates protect firms against cyberspace smearing, blackmail

Xinhua) 11:20, July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial agencies have stepped up efforts to protect businesses in cyberspace by tackling online violations that harm their interests.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Sunday published typical cases of seeking illegal gains by fabricating and spreading rumors against certain enterprises on the internet and engaging in blackmail and undermining the business reputation of entities.

Procuratorates have strictly punished such criminal activities in accordance with the law and made all-out efforts to retrieve the losses suffered by victims, said the SPP, adding that they also worked to assist with the legal operation of enterprises and improve cyberspace administration.

The top procuratorate vowed to continue taking effective steps to protect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, and help foster a market-based, law-based and internationalized business environment.

The SPP launched a specific operation in February, with its 14 key measures including a crackdown on damage to fair competition and corruption involving private businesses, as well as strengthening property rights protection of such businesses. This operation will last until the end of this year.

