China's cyber abuse regulation to take effect in August

Xinhua) 15:34, June 15, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China has taken further steps to foster a sound online environment and protect the public's interests with the release of a new set of rules targeting cyberspace violence, which will take effect on Aug. 1.

The regulations, jointly issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Radio and Television Administration, will provide strong support to tackling online bullying, as such issues have sparked widespread concerns in China, the CAC noted in a statement on Friday.

The document defines online violence as illegal or harmful content targeting individuals such as insults, rumors, defamation and discrimination.

It proposes establishing and improving mechanisms to address online violent information, clarifying that cyber information service providers shall take primary responsibility for managing online content.

Personal information protection as well as monitoring and early warning against potential online abuses are highlighted in the rules.

The new rules, building upon existing laws and regulations such as those on cybersecurity and personal information protection, will further strengthen China's governance system for cyber violence, said the CAC.

The regulation is composed of 34 articles in seven chapters. Its draft was published by the CAC in July 2023 to solicit opinions from the public.

