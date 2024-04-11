China receives over 18 mln reports on illegal online content in March

Xinhua) April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 18.53 million reports of illegal or harmful online content were handled in March, the Cyberspace Administration of China said Wednesday.

The figure is 0.4 percent higher than February and 10.9 percent up year on year, the administration said in a press release.

About 17.09 million reports were handled by major Chinese websites. The central and regional internet regulators dealt with some 1.45 million such reports.

The illegal or harmful online content reported was mostly information related to pornography, gambling, infringement and rumors.

