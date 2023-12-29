China welcomes, supports laying of international undersea cables in waters under its jurisdiction

Xinhua) 13:56, December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday that China welcomes and supports other countries and telecom companies in laying international undersea cables in waters under China's jurisdiction. China encourages such collaboration between Chinese companies and their foreign counterparts.

In response to a media query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that undersea cables are critical infrastructure for global data flow and carry around 99 percent of the world's intercontinental communications traffic. They are the most important type of information carrier in international communications.

Over the years, China has enhanced international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace and actively advanced undersea cables and other types of global information infrastructure, Mao noted.

China has implemented the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in letter and in spirit, and issued the Sea Areas Administration Law, the Marine Environment Protection Law, the Provisions Governing the Laying of Submarine Cables and Pipelines, the Provisions Governing the Protection of Submarine Cables and Pipelines and other relevant laws and regulations, Mao said.

China will continue to work with the international community to strengthen bilateral, regional and international dialogue and cooperation, actively advance global information infrastructure including undersea cables, jointly protect the cables, and boost global digital connectivity, Mao said.

"We will jointly build a fairer and more equitable, secure, stable and vibrant cyberspace and a community with a shared future in cyberspace," she added.

