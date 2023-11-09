Cyberspace governance discussed at 2023 WIC Wuzhen Summit

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off Wednesday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, gathering over 1,800 guests from more than 120 countries and regions to participate online or offline.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the event.

Chinese and foreign attendees said that the fruitful results yielded since the initiation of the WIC a decade ago serve as vivid testimony to the accelerated progress in building a digital China.

They called for continuous efforts in boosting collaborative research and development, leveraging the role of the internet and digital technologies in improving people's well-being and eradicating poverty, as well as enhancing dialogues between civilizations online.

Participants at the event also highlighted the need to respect cyber sovereignty and safeguard cybersecurity, thus enabling the digital world to better maintain peace, security, and stability.

Themed "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the summit features 20 sub-forums covering topics such as digital economy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and coordinated transformation for digital and green development.

