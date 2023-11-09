WIC Wuzhen Summit: 10 years on

08:42, November 09, 2023

A staff member prepares a display at an exhibition of internet technological achievements for the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

This milestone year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit. Over the past nine years, the event has achieved significant success in promoting conceptual consensus, strengthening dialogue and communication, promoting industrial development and facilitating technological innovation, and has become a high-end platform for the shared benefits and co-governance of the global internet, as well as for the communication and cooperation of the digital economy.

The Light of Internet Expo is launched at the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, Nov 8, 2022. [Photo by WANG JING/chinadaily.com.cn]

Friend circle of global cyberspace expanding

Nearly 12,000 honored guests from 172 countries and regions have visited the WIC Wuzhen Summit in the past nine years.

The World Internet Conference was established as an international organization on July 12, 2022. The 2022 WIC Wuzhen Summit attracted over 2,100 honored guests from more than 120 countries and regions who participated in online and offline activities.

Currently, over 120 institutions, organizations, enterprises, and individuals from 24 countries in six continents have become members of the international organization.

Attendees gather for the opening ceremony of the sixth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/China Daily]

"1+4" functional framework

Through such signature events as conference forums, the Release and Presentation of Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace, the Release Ceremony for World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements, the Light of Internet Expo, and "Straight to Wuzhen" Global Internet Competition, the WIC Wuzhen Summit has formed the "1+4" functional framework.

Achievements and reports

The WIC released a series of reports and achievements during the past nine years, including:

Concept Paper of "Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace" was released in 2019.

Initiative on "Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace" was released in 2021.

Three versions of Sovereignty in Cyberspace: Theory and Practice were released from 2019 to 2021.

World Internet Conference AI for Social Good Action Plan (2023-2025) was released on July 7, 2023.

Collection of Practice Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace.

The Handbook of Charm of Science and Technology.

Blue Book for World Internet Conference.

An aerial view of Wuzhen, the permanent site of the World Internet Conference. [Photo/Xinhua]

Activities in 2023 WIC Wuzhen Summit

The 2023 WIC Wuzhen Summit is held from Nov 8 to 10 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, with the theme of "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All - Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", which will hold 20 sub-forums on a wide range of topics.

Moreover, the Wuzhen Summit 10-Year Commemorative Honor will be presented, the Global Youth Leadership Program will be set up for the first time, and the World Internet Science and Technology Museum will debut.

